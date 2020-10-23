Oribe

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

Reawaken your hair to its glossiest, healthiest prime. This rejuvenating cleanser combines centuries-old healing oils and extracts-cypress, Argan and maracuja-with our revolutionary bio-restorative complex to balance the scalp and reinforce the inner strength of each strand. Dermatologist tested. Formulated without parabens, sulfates or sodium chloride. Color and keratin treatment safe. Uv protection for hair. Vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.