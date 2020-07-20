The Honey Pot Company

Our organic super tampons provide powerful, natural protection you can trust, even on your heaviest days. Feel good about what goes into your body, month after month with The Honey Pot's organic tampons for heavy flow. 👍🏾 100% certified organic cotton 👍🏾 Hypoallergenic 👍🏾 Free from pesticides, chemicals, chlorine, dyes, dioxins, or synthetic materials 👍🏾 BPA-free bioplastic applicator derived from sugarcane 👍🏾100% recyclable packaging Contains 18 Super absorbency tampons. For your lighter days, check out our 100% organic cotton Regular tampons.