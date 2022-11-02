Apoterra

I have suffered from severe rosacea all my life. Im always red on my cheeks & chin. And lately, my rosacea became worse in which i started to have little bumps under my skin(papulopustular). So im always searching for organic, very minimal chemicals face creams for my sensitive roscae skin. Because the ingredients of this balm are beautiful, my skin has signifcantly improved. My redness decreased, the bumps on my face have significantly vanished & the texture of my skin is alot softer. With rosacea, you also suffer with dryness & sensitivity but this balm has moisturized my face nicely with no irritation. The texture of the balm is oily, similar to Vasline. It does have a very faint scent but actually a pleasent one. First con: the jar is extermly shockingly tiny. So its alot of money for a small quantity product. But the ingredients are wonderful..i admit. Second con: the balm is not absorbed quickly. It takes a long time for the product to get absorbed on the face so applying before sleeping is not ideal because it will rub off on the pillow.