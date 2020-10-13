Viva Naturals

Organic Massage Oil With Relaxing Lavender Scent

$14.99 $10.28

Buy Now Review It

Slip into something sensuous with Viva Naturals Organic Massage Oil. A finely balanced body massage oil, it’s a seductive staple in any massage kit for couples. Unlike uber-perfumy scented body oils for women, our massage lotion is expertly blended with an intoxicating combination of massage oil essential oils that will leave you both in bliss. With coconut massage oil, jojoba massage oil, and lavender massage oil, it glides on smooth without a trace of stickiness. If you’re looking for a relaxing massage oil, or a massage oil for stiff muscles, you’ve found it. Click ‘Add to Cart’ now.