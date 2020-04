Rishi Tea

Organic Loose Leaf Green Tea, Sencha

You don't think the same as everyone else, so why drink the same? Rishi teas are something else. Discover new teas and join us on our botanical journey to leave no leaf unturned. Sencha: Japan's traditional steamed green tea grown in the nutrient-rich, volcanic soils of southern Kyushu. Taste: Bitter-sweet flavor, juicy mouthfeel + fresh aroma. Origin: Kyushu, Japan