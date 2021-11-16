BlitheLinen

Organic Linen Tier Dress

$74.99

At Etsy

DETAILS: 100% Linen made from European Flex Washed Linen for maximum Softness Finished with French Seam Required Allowance given Please note that actual colors may vary due to your computer resolution and monitor color restrictions. STYLE & FIT: This dress is designed for loose and comfy fit. It has long sleeves. Pockets attached on both side seam. Model is 5’9” (175 cm), wearing XS. Questions about the fit? Message us! The dress is of a relaxed fit - we recommend choosing the size you usually wear. If you do not want a loose fit, we recommend going one size down. MEASUREMENTS: size XS USA - size 2 EUR - size 34 UK - size 4-6 Bust -76-85cm / 29-33” Waist - 59-65cm / 23-26” Hips - 84-89cm / 33-35” size S USA - size 4 EUR - size 36 UK - size 8 Bust - 85-90cm / 33-36” Waist - 65-70cm / 26-27” Hips - 90-97cm / 35-38” size M USA - size 6-8 EUR - size 38 UK - size 10 Bust - 90-96cm / 35-38” Waist - 70-78cm / 27-31” Hips - 98-105cm / 39-41” size L USA - size 10 EUR - size 40 UK - size 12-14 Bust - 97-105cm / 38-41” Waist - 78-85cm / 31-33” Hips - 106-110cm / 42-43” size XL USA - size 12 EUR - size 42 UK - size 14-16 Bust - 107-115cm / 42-45” Waist - 88-92cm / 35-36” Hips - 112-118cm / 44” size XXL USA - size 14-16 EUR - size 44 UK - size 18 Bust - 116-120cm / 46-47” Waist - 95-100cm / 38-39” Hips - 119-127cm / 47-50”` TAKING CARE: Hand or Machine wash in cold water on a gentle cycle. Hang to dry for best results. To remove wrinkles, iron the inside out, and set a low heat on the iron. Garments may also be steamed on a moderate setting.