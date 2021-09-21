Whamisa

Organic Fruits Hydrogel Beauty Mask

$9.36

Product overview Description Brightening - Revitalizing - Toning Organic Waterfree Fermentation All Natural Origin & 95.6% Organic BDIH Organic/Natural Cosmetics Vegan Formula Cruelty Free Environment-Friendly Whamisa is not fancy, not luxurious. Just like mother hands, honestly putting our heart and soul. Suggested use After washing, cleanse the skin with toner. Remove the film on top as marked. There are 2 separated gel sheets, place the bottom sheet first starting off at the lip area pushing them out through the cheek area. Place the upper sheet tightly onto the skin starting off at the T zone. After about 20-30 minutes, remove the mask and pat gently to penetrate the left formula into the skin. (Does not require washing). Other ingredients [Sheet] Water, *aloe barbadensis leaf extract (35%), ceratonia siliqua (carob) gum, *lactobacillus/citrus junos fruit ferment filtrate (0.05%), xanthan gum, ***scutellaria baicalensis root extract, ***paeonia suffruticosa root extract, ***glycyrrhiza glabra (licorice) root extract. [Essence] *Aloe barbadensis leaf extract (94.33%), *citrus junos fruit extract (3%), *centella asiatica extract (1%), *lactobacillus/pyrus malus (apple) fruit ferment filtrate (0.1%), *l .actobacillus/actinidia chinensis (kiwi) fruit ferment filtrate (0.1%), *lactobacillus/musa sapientum (banana) fruit ferment filtrate (0.1%), *lactobacillus/rubus ldaeus (raspberry) fruit ferment filtrate (0.1%), *lactobacillus/tomato fruit ferment extract (0.1%), gluconolactone, ***scutellaria baicalensis root extract, ***paeonia suffruticosa root extract, ***glycyrrhiza glabra (licorice) root extract, xanthan gum, aniba rosodora (rosewood) wood oil, citrus aurantium bergamia (bergamot) fruit oil, citrus aurantium dulcis (orange) oil, citrus junos peel oil. (*Certified organically grown **Natural origin ***Naturally derived extract in preservative function 1 bergamot oil bergaptene free). Warnings Color, texture and scent of products might be changed under the sunlight due to Whamisa made with only natural origin ingredients.