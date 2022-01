Wild One

Organic Fruit Salad Treats

$8.00 $6.40

Buy Now Review It

At Wild One

A fruit-filled reward that packs in fresh flavor and nutrition. Our natural baked dog treats are made with 9 organic ingredients including apples, blueberries and bananas. Plant based and Certified USDA Organic, these snacks contain no artificial colors, flavors or fillers, and are free of corn, wheat and soy. Simply clean and delicious treats for good dogs! Each 8oz. bag contains about 60 treats.