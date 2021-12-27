Takasa

Takasa

Organic Fairtrade Warm Luxurious Cotton Bed Sheet Set (full)

C$230.00 C$184.02

At Takasa

Relax + dream in 100% organic cotton sheets, finished in warm and luxurious sateen. Healthier for your home and the environment, our GOTS-certified fibres make your bed more welcoming – night and day. Extra deep pockets on the fitted sheet hug your mattress and keep sheets in place. Choose your colour from our three natural, calming earth tone shades. organic bed sheet set details Set includes flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases (one pillowcase with twin set) Certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), the world’s leading processing standard for textiles made from organic fibres Fairtrade certified cotton, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for Takasa’s makers at every step of the supply chain Ethically made in India, from farm to mill to finished product