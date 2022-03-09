Kent

Organic Cotton Thong

$24.00 $19.20

Buy Now Review It

At KENT

Limited edition blush thong in 100% Organic Pima Cotton. Light-weight, breathable and with a wider waist for added everyday comfort. Sits softly below the waist. Zero synthetic toxins. Zero pesticides. 100% naturally hypo-allergenic and anti-bacterial. This delicate botanical color is entirely plant-based, hand-dyed in Los Angeles and created from avocados and organic rose buds.