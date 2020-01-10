Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Eileen Fisher
Organic Cotton Circle Skirt
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A circle skirt cut from sustainable organic-cotton poplin delivers on the beloved pockets, and brings a vintage vibe thanks to the full, billowy silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
Loeil
Dramatic Wrinkle Long Skirt
C$124.75
C$105.97
from
W Concept
BUY
H&M
Calf-length Sequined Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Maeve
Kelly Velvet Midi Skirt
$110.00
$34.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
House of Holland
Asymmetric Hammered-satin Skirt
£300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher
Organic Cotton Hooded Zip Jacket
$268.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Waffle Knit Recycled Cashmere Blend Sweater
$428.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Organic Cotton Wide Leg Pants
$178.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Organic Cotton Blend Sweater
$348.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skirts
Loeil
Dramatic Wrinkle Long Skirt
C$124.75
C$105.97
from
W Concept
BUY
H&M
Calf-length Sequined Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Maeve
Kelly Velvet Midi Skirt
$110.00
$34.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
House of Holland
Asymmetric Hammered-satin Skirt
£300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted