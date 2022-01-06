Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
THINX
Organic Cotton Bikini Period Moderate Absorbency Underwear
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Stay fresh and dry during your period with this super-absorbent, leak-resistant, odor-trapping bikini that's easy to clean in the washing machine.
Need a few alternatives?
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$19.12
$25.50
Bare Necessities
Warner's
No Pinching. No Problems. Cotton Hi-cut Brief
BUY
$8.05
$11.50
Bare Necessities
THINX
Organic Cotton Bikini Period Moderate Absorbency Underwear
BUY
$32.00
Nordstrom
Sleeper
Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set
BUY
£258.05
Net-A-Porter
More from THINX
THINX
Training Shorts
BUY
$91.33
THINX
THINX
Super Hiphugger
BUY
$54.80
THINX
THINX
Super Hi-waist
BUY
$42.00
THINX
THINX
Super Hi-waist
BUY
$42.00
THINX
More from Intimates
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$19.12
$25.50
Bare Necessities
Warner's
No Pinching. No Problems. Cotton Hi-cut Brief
BUY
$8.05
$11.50
Bare Necessities
THINX
Organic Cotton Bikini Period Moderate Absorbency Underwear
BUY
$32.00
Nordstrom
Sleeper
Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set
BUY
£258.05
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted