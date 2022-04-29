Kent

Organic Cotton Bikini

Sky +Sand pre-orders close April 30th / Ship end of May Super soft, non-toxic and ultra breathable, our go-to bikini underwear are made with 100% organic pima cotton for oh so soft everyday comfort. Our bikini briefs are a classic fit, sitting softly below the natural waist. KENT briefs have no digging or annoying tags, are hypoallergenic, naturally cooling and free from nasties like petrochemicals, pesticides and micro-plastics. Our briefs are made in California, and arrive to you in recyclable and compostable packaging - our briefs are 100% compostable too. When their time is up, you can literally "Plant Your Pants" - pop them in a compost and they will return to soil in only 90 days!