ASOS DESIGN

Organic Cotton Bandana

$9.50

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

SIZE & FIT H: 53cm/21" W: 53cm/21" LOOK AFTER ME Just here for the care instructions? Thought you might be Hand wash only ABOUT ME Smooth woven fabric Made from organic cotton Grown with less water and no pesticides It's a win-win, improving the environment for both wildlife and cotton farmers Main: 100% Cotton.