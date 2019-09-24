Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Plant Apothecary
Organic Body Wash
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Made entirely from natural ingredients, this essential oil body wash by PLANT Apothecary provides a gentle yet invigorating clean you can feel good about.
Featured in 1 story
Urban Outfitters Has The Best Beauty Section
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Harry's
Harry's Shiso Body Wash
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
H2O Plus
Oasis Body Wash
$18.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Molton Brown
Cabinet Of Scented Luxuries Set
$250.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Mario Badescu
Enzyme Cleansing Gel
$12.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Plant Apothecary
DETAILS
Plant Apothecary
Plant Apothecary Get It On Organic Bodywash
£20.00
from
Feel Unique
BUY
DETAILS
Plant Apothecary
Get It On Bodywash
$18.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Plant Apothecary
Matcha Antioxidant Face Mask
$24.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Plant Apothecary
Get It On Organic Body Wash
$18.00
from
Plant Apothecary
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted