Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Orelia Flatware
$48.00
$17.48
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Five-piece setting. Handcarved steel. Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Hand wash. Imported.
Need a few alternatives?
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Knife With Blade Cover & Cutting Board Set
$16.99
$9.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Sabatier Professional
20cm Cook's Knife
£25.50
from
Harts Of Stur
BUY
Snowe
Flatware Settings
$152.00
$121.60
from
Snowe
BUY
Williams-Sonoma
Marble & Copper Cheese Knives, Set Of 3
C$74.95
C$59.96
from
Williams-Sonoma
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Kirstie Wrapped Handle Bucket Bag
$68.00
$24.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Cindy Eyelash Half-zip Pullover
$180.00
$54.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Sirena Ruffled Tunic
$160.00
$49.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Faux Suede Leggings
$110.00
$34.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Kitchen
Dyson
Dyson Refurbished Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum
$189.99
$174.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Programmable Pressure Cooker
$99.95
$49.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Instant Pot
60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
$99.95
$49.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Knife With Blade Cover & Cutting Board Set
$16.99
$9.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted