LELO

Ora 3 Oral Pleasure Stimulator

$169.00 $127.19

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

The Ultimate In Vibrating Oral Sensations –– Swirls Like A Real Tongue! Easier To Hold, Easier To Play With, Easier To Oh-gasm! Your Oral Pleasure Stimulator purchase is protected by our Special Guarantee. Soar to new heights of intense intimacy with your Lelo Ora 3 Oral Pleasure Stimulator. Enhanced with a firmer, faster node that swirls around like a lover's tongue, this luxurious massager offers uninhibited oral pleasure –– exactly how you like it, every single time. It's easier to hold and manipulate than traditional vibrators. This Lelo fits easily in your hand, or easily loop it around a finger. Anyway you hold it, you're in for targeted control! A mind-blowing combination of 12 different vibration patterns and an ultra-smooth rotating node offers the feeling & sensations of expert oral sex –– only better. Luxury vibrator with unique swirling, tongue-like node Ultra smooth rotating node arouses & delights the clitoris 12 different vibration settings for controlled pleasure Oval design makes it easier to hold, guide and enjoy Simple 3-button controls Circular shape roughly measures 3 x 3 inches USB rechargeable, up to 1 hour play on each 2 hour charge, cord included Will remain on standby for up to 90 days once fully charged Travel lock Made from ultra-smooth premium silicone & durable ABS plastic Designed in Sweden 100% waterproof, use only with water based lubes if needed Comes with support literature, personal moisturizer & signature storage/travel bag The Lelo Ora 3 does things to a woman's clit that will make you blush...and cry for more. Rotating Tongue Simulator – Use your choice of 12 different vibration patterns & an ultra-smooth rotating node to dial up the experience of amazing oral sex on-demand, whenever, wherever you want it. Larger, Faster Targeted Node For Complete Pleasure – The enhanced node (or that swirly bump shape) is larger, faster, firmer and more flexible so you can get that just-right angle for complete pleasure every time. It's designed so that every time you play with it, you get