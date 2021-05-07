LELO

Ora 3

$169.00 $136.00

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

For women who will settle for nothing less than award-winning oral sex, ORA™ 3 allows you to melt into a moment of genuine bliss. PreMotion™ Technology uses more firm and precise nub rotating motion, for 25% faster real-feeling oral stimulation. The pleasure nub rotates and vibrates, like a tongue, but better. The world’s most intuitive oral sex simulator offers sensation of oral sex that will have you coming back time and time again.