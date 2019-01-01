Molton Brown

Opulent Infusions 2018 25-piece Advent Calendar

$250.00

WHAT IT IS . . A tasting cabinet of luxurious fragrance infusions, from intoxicating home aromas to pre-soirée pampering rituals. Make every day of the festive countdown a celebration; the perfect gift for them, a tantalising treat for you. EXPLORE London via The Festivities Make joyful mayhem in the Molton Brown Christmas Distillery. Intoxicating poofs of scented glitter swirl through a merry muddlement of festive aromas. Magic-filled boxes wrapped in sparkling ribbon, ready to reveal curious infusions hidden inside. The surprising spirit of Christmas, brewed with a bang! " A curated collection of fragrant luxuries is perfect for the ultimate pampering experience. Surprise and delight friends, families and loved ones with their most-loved luxuries. Imported.25-PIECE ADVENT CALENDAR SET INCLUDES Body Wash: Muddled Plum, Orange & Bergamot, Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel, Relaxing Ylang-Ylang, Re-charge Black Pepper, Russian Leather, Tobacco Absolute, 8 x 1.7 oz. Rosa Absolute, 2 x 1.7 oz. Body Lotion: Muddled Plum, Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel, 2 x 1.4 oz. Hand Cream: Orange & Bergamot, Alba White Truffle, 5 x 1 oz. Mini Candle: Delicious Rhubarb & Rose, Orange & Bergamot, Re-charge Black Pepper, Heavenly Gingerlily, Serene Coco & Sandalwood, 1.5 oz. Rosa Absolute Bathing Oil, 2 x 1.7 oz. Hand Wash: Delicious Rhubarb & Rose, Fiery Pink Pepper, 2 x 1.7 oz. Eau de Toilettes: Muddled Plum, Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel, 2 x 2.5 oz. Baubles: Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold & Vintage With Elderflower.