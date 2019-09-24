OPI

Opi Nail Lacquer In Bubble Bath

$10.50 $7.88

Buy Now Review It

Nail lacquer is the original nail polish formula that reinvented quality nail color, your top choice if you enjoy updating your manicure weekly. The perfect neutral, this light pink is the perfect way to pamper yourself. Light bubbly pink makes for a sweet and simple manicure. Made in the USA. Brand Story OPI is the #1 salon nail brand worldwide, offering a full line of nail polish, nail treatments, and skin care products. We exist to transform the world with color, as we believe color brings emotion to life.