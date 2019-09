Dress The Population

Ophilia Plunging Lace Midi Dress

$69.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A flirty plunging neckline and chic and chic metallic lace construction compete this stylish midi length dress. Fit: this style fits true to size. Plunging V-neck. Spaghetti straps. Back zip with hook-and-eye closure. Allover metallic lace construction. Partially lined. Approx. 43" length (size S). Imported