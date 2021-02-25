Anthropologie

Ophelia Eyelet Mini Dress

$158.00

Style No. 4130317990093; Color Code: 011 This season, we're loving dresses with sweetly feminine touches - like the eyelet lace seen here. Bringing a hint of daintiness and texture to your wardrobe, this mini dress is bound to be a wardrobe classic. Cotton; viscose lining Eyelet lace detail Removable belt Mini silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 35.5" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Petite falls 33.75" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Plus falls 38" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'10"