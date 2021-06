12 STOREEZ

Open-back Flared Dress

£96.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details 12 STOREEZ open-back flared dress Highlights pink cotton-blend round neck sleeveless open back elasticated waistband flared maxi Composition Cotton 77%, Polyester 21%, Spandex/Elastane 2% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: 103386 Wearing The model is 1.78 m wearing size S