Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Tights
J.Crew
Opaque Tights
$16.50
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew Factory
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Ditsy Floral Tights
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Gucci
Lurex Interlocking G Socks
BUY
$375.00
Farfetch
Falke
Shaping Top 20 Den Women Tights
BUY
£24.00
Falke
Sheertex
Shaping Sheer Tights
BUY
£45.00
Sheertex
More from J.Crew
J.Crew
Opaque Tights
BUY
$8.00
$16.50
J.Crew Factory
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$138.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Ribbed Cotton-cashmere Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$82.80
$138.00
J. Crew
J.Crew
Curvy Vintage Slim-straight Jean
BUY
$128.00
J.Crew
More from Tights
Anthropologie
Ditsy Floral Tights
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Gucci
Lurex Interlocking G Socks
BUY
$375.00
Farfetch
Falke
Shaping Top 20 Den Women Tights
BUY
£24.00
Falke
Sheertex
Shaping Sheer Tights
BUY
£45.00
Sheertex
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted