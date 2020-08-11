Merrell

Ontario Suede Mid

$97.99

The assured fit and reliable grippy outsole of the Merrell® Ontario Suede Mid hiker boot lets you venture forth into the great outdoors, while staying comfortable and steady on your feet every step of the way! , Suede upper. , Traditional lace-up style with sturdy fabric laces, metal hooks, and D-ring hardware for a secure fit., Bellows tongue keeps debris out., Breathable mesh lining. , Merrell Air Cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability., Kinetic Fit™ Base removable contoured insole for flexible support and excellent underfoot comfort. , Compression-molded EVA midsole provides added stability, shock absorption and underfoot comfort. , Vibram® MegaGrip® provides superior traction and durability on both wet and dry surfaces., 3mm lug depth., Imported., Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size., Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.