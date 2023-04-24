Foster Grant

Only Love Here Sunglasses

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Foster Grant

For anyone who typically wears their heart on their sleeve, may we propose the eyes instead? Make your affection for those around you immediately apparent with Only Love Here sunglasses by Foster Grant. The heart-shaped frames give off a complete sense of warmth with brown tortuga-patterned plastic fronts and tips and brushed gold metal temples and bridge. The brown gradient lenses are scratch-resistant and provide 100% UVA-UVB protection. Comes with a pink tensile pouch (marked with A4114A® -- All For One, One For All) and coordinating Azalea Pink rubber bracelet in a reusable paper tube. Real style for real people - all in an inspiring way! The Foster Grant® SUN LUV Collection takes individuality seriously while acknowledging the importance of togetherness. Each pair is a unique, modern spin on classic styles. This style is inspired by the “CHILL” vibes of the '60s & '70s. A4114A® - “All for One, One for All”