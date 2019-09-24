Revlon Hair Tools is dedicated to helping women achieve beautiful hair they'll love! Whether women desire gorgeous blowouts, big enviable waves, striking straight locks, or the perfect fashion accessory to complete the look, Revlon has the styling tools you desire. Our innovative Pro Collection line will provide you with the latest technology to help you achieve desired results fast! ABOUT THE PRODUCT: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler is a revolutionary styling tool that puts the power of a dryer and precision of a styler in your hands. The large paddle brush design runs through your hair to detangle, dry, and smooth hair in half the time*. Boosted by Ionic Technology one step is all it takes to get smooth, lustrous, shiny hair. *versus drying and styling separately. Do not direct hot air toward eyes or other heat-sensitive areas