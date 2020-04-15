Stila

One Step, Color Correcting Facial Serum, 1 Fl Oz

$36.00 $30.60

Product Description Swirl your way to perfect skin in one step! This innovative, triple-swirled helix serum instantly primes, color-corrects, brightens and nourishes skin for a flawless face with no fuss. Enjoy beautful skin with this color correcting tinted moisturizer formula. The revolutionary product contains 3 color-correcting pigments to even out complexion: Green tone instantly neutralizes redness and conceals blemishes Lavender tone counteracts sallow undertones for a vibrant, energized look Peach tone brightens, illuminates and helps diminish the appearance of sun spots Supercharged with Stila's proprietary Youth Revival Bio-Available Mineral Complexª to help hydrate, control oil, and diminish the appearance of pores and fine lines. Ingredients: water/aqua, cyclopentasiloxane, propylene glycol, octyldodecyl neopentanoate, butylene glycol, glycerin, peg/ppg-18/18 dimethicone, dimethicone, carbomer, sodium hydroxide, phytantriol, caprylyl glycol, phenoxyethanol, disodium edta, camellia oleifera leaf extract, aluminum hydroxide, stearic acid, boron nitride, palmitic acid, dextrin palmitate, sodium dehydroacetate, glyceryl acrylate/acrylic acid copolymer, hexylene glycol, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, retinyl palmitate, tocophery acetate, tocopherol, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, triethoxycaprylylsilane,sodium hyaluronate, magnesium chloride, potassium chloride, sodium chloride, zinc chloride, lysine, panax ginseng root extract, ginkgo biloba leaf extract, anthemis nobilis flower extract, camelia oleifera leaf extract, montmorillonite, illite, kaolin,methylparaben, propylparaben, may contain (+/_) titanium dioxide (ci 77891), zinc oxide (ci 77947), iron oxides (ci 77491, ci 77492, ci 77499), chromium oxide greens (ci 77288), ultramarines (ci 77007) . Brand Story Artistry meets innovation, with a modern chic that translates from the runway to real life. For over 20 years, Stila has been inspiring fashion and creating products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight.