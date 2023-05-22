Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Pretty Little Thing
One Shoulder Cut Out Midi Dress
$32.00
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pretty Little Thing
More from Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing
Double Breasted Structured Blazer Dress
BUY
$78.00
Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Mustard Textured Tiered Shift Dress
BUY
$48.00
Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing
Woven Pocket Detail Blazer
BUY
£35.00
Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing
Light Blue Carpenter Boyfriend Denim Shorts
BUY
$38.00
PrettyLittleThing
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted