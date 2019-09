Saint Laurent

One-shoulder Crêpe Sablé Playsuit

$3290.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Opt for a graceful Grecian-style look with this white playsuit from Saint Laurent. It has been cut from the brand's hallmark crêpe sablé and works an elegantly draped one-shoulder silhouette, finishing with a fitted waistline – which can be further defined with the detachable belt – and a fluid, slightly flared skirt. Wear yours with silver earrings and carry a metallic clutch next to yours for an opulent party ensemble.