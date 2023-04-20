Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Seychelles
One Of A Kind Sandal
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
More from Seychelles
Seychelles
Neve Heels
BUY
$139.00
Anthropologie
Seychelles
Navigate Boots
BUY
$139.95
$199.00
Anthropologie
Seychelles
Neve Heels
BUY
$139.00
Anthropologie
Seychelles
Belissima Puffy Woven Slide Sandals
BUY
$99.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted