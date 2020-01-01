TWELVELittle

On The Go Backpack

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Designed with multitaskers in mind our On-The-Go Backpack can be carried for any occasion, such as family outings, work functions and travels. Our spacious main compartment has five pockets for maximum organization and a separate opening for a fully padded laptop sleeve. Dimension- 12" L x 17" H x 6.75" D. Water-resistant materials with vegan leather trim. Multiple exterior and interior pockets for organization. Fully padded laptop sleeve with separate opening. Padded and adjustable shoulder straps. Insulated side bottle pockets. Travel-friendly back sleeve to fit through luggage handles. Free of harsh chemicals such as BPA and PVC.