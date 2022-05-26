Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Dior
On Stage Liquid Liner
£29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dior
Need a few alternatives?
Dior
On Stage Liquid Liner
BUY
£29.00
Dior
It Cosmetics
Superhero Liquid Eyeliner Pen
BUY
$18.75
$25.00
It Cosmetics
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
BUY
$29.00
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury
Eyeliner - Pillow Talk Collection
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
More from Dior
Dior
On Stage Liquid Liner
BUY
£29.00
Dior
Dior
Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder
BUY
$48.00
Sephora
Dior
Addict Lip Glow Oil
BUY
$57.00
Sephora Australia
Dior
Addict Lip Glow Oil
BUY
£28.00
Boots
More from Makeup
Bondi Lash Lab
Lash & Brow Growth Serum
BUY
$69.99
Bondi Lash Lab
Garnier
Classic Perfecting Care All-in-1 Bb Cream Spf15
BUY
£9.99
Boots
YSL Beauty
All Hours Universal Setting Powder
BUY
£33.15
£39.00
Escentual
Dior
On Stage Liquid Liner
BUY
£29.00
Dior
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted