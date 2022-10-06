Intimately

On Point Romper

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 78263936; Color Code: 006 So made for lounging around, this soft romper is featured in a slouchy silhouette and long sleeve style with button-front detailing. Fit: Relaxed, slouchy fit, full-length Features: Soft fabrication, low neckline, button-front detail, oversized pockets, cinched cuffs at legs, delicate lace trim, slightly puffed sleeves Why We <3 It: Essential for laidback days, this long sleeve romper can be pulled on over your softest intimates.