At Folksy

Meet 'Omega'. Handcrafted from a gorgeous piece of yellow hawthorn and finished with handmade glass shade. It took many long hours perfecting every little detail to make it stunning. I'll be sad to see this one go as it holds a special place in my heart! My specialty is Lichtenberg, also know as fractal wood burning. This specialized technique is (carefully) carried out by applying a wet conductor (electrolyte) to the wood before using a high voltage electric current, which in turn creates these incredible 'lightening" burns. Due to the somewhat volatile nature of this lightening effect, every single piece of art that I create is truly unique - one of a kind. You can rest assured that the wood used here was found by myself, mindfully up-cycled from nature. To complement this piece further, I have chosen to fit a beautiful handmade glass shade. Do feel free to check out my collection of unique hand-crafted products in my shop. If you have any queries at all, please drop me a message. I'm happy to help you if I can. Thank you for your interest. Peter Green