Rejina Pyo

Ombré Lavender Jeans

$560.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Denim Ombré coloring Faux button fly Wide-leg cut Full length Hook-and-eye at front Hidden zip at fly Slant front pockets Patch back pockets Shell: 60% cotton/40% polyester Wash cold Imported, Korea Style #RPYOO30065
