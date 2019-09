ALLSISTERS

Olympic Swimsuit Black

£104.63

Buy Now Review It

At ALLSISTERS

Perfect for the adventurous, this high mock-neck swimsuit will keep you elegant while getting into some action. The halter-top is contrasted by a low cut back. Lace-up your sneakers and jump into the fun! Available in black and in white. 78% recylcled polyamide 22% elastan Sustainable techno-fabric made with Econyl® - 100% regenerated polyamide fiber from post-consumer materials.