Olivia Lace Micro Bralette

£16.00 £11.20

With delicate lace, the Olivia collection is here. This pretty bralette features padded non-wired cups, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye back fastening. Wear with the matching Olivia briefs for the complete look. 30% of the purchase price will be donated to Breast Cancer Now. Breast Cancer Now is a working name of Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, a registered charity in England and Wales (1160558) and Scotland (SC045584), and a business name of the registered charity in the Isle of Man (1200). Fashion Targets Breast Cancer is licensed by The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc./CDFA Foundation, Inc., U.S.A. Machine washable. 62% Polyamide, 28% Cotton, 10% Elastane. Product Code: DL416KN