Description Button-front dress from Farrow in Midnight Blue. Slips on. Open V neckline. Adjustable thin straps. Back cutout. Deep front slit. Ruffled hem. Lined. • Plain Weave • 100% rayon • Hand wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 17” chest 10.25” shoulder to shoulder 52“ front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 25” waist | 36” hips Fit Notes Standard fit Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates