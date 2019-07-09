Olivia Burton
Olivia Burton Sunray Demi Rose Gold-plated And Velvet Strap Watch
£82.00£55.00
At Selfridges
English designer Olivia Burton pairs bold colour with simple, smart design for an easy charm that's every ready to help accessorise. The Sunray Demi watch is a case in point. Rose gold-plated, its face features a sunray dial giving it a touch more grandeur and radiance. Three hand Japanese quartz movement keeps it practical, branding on the reverse of the case and on the pretty velvet strap sealing the deal.