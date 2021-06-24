Selfi

Olive Oval Sleeve Jumpsuit

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Folklore

The Olive Oval Sleeve Jumpsuit by South African womenswear brand Selfi adds a round-sleeve element to a classic linen jumpsuit design. The light-weight linen jumpsuit is a wardrobe staple that features an elasticated waistband, small cut-out design, and two ties to wrap the jumpsuit around the back or tie it in the front. Pair this black jumpsuit with a canvas sneaker or dress it up with a heeled sandal. All Selfi clothing is made out of sustainable materials.