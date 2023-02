PacSun

Low Rise Puddle Cargo Pants

$59.95 $35.97

Buy Now Review It

At PacSun

Your tomboy style gets a major update from PacSun and the new Olive Low Rise Puddle Cargo Pants. These classic low-rise pants feature an olive wash, a paneled body, cargo side pockets, and an ultra-slouchy relaxed leg that pools at the hem. SKU: 0850436750191