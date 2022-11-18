Olive & June

Mani Magic Mini Set – 5pc

$20.00

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 5 Color Finish: Gloss Color Palette: Medium Tones Includes: Nail Polish, Nail Stickers Beauty Purpose: Nail Care TCIN: 86006540 UPC: 818957029056 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-5853 Origin: Made in the USA Description Make the holiday mani magical with everything you need for your coziest, most festive mani. This set includes 3 mini polishes in our 7-free, long-lasting, cruelty-free and vegan formulas, plus a mini Super Glossy Top Coat and a mini pack of our Cozy Nail Art Stickers so you can design your own custom nail art mani. Mix and match your favorite shades or choose a solid look—the choice is yours! If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.