Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Vans
Old Skool Classic Sneakers
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Reshuffle your sneaker rotation Lace-up fastening Vans Old Skool stripe to side Reinforced toe cap for added durability Off The Wall logo to heel Durable sole Signature waffle-grip tread
Need a few alternatives?
HOKA One
Bondi Sr
BUY
$160.00
HOKA One
Nike
Air Force 1 '07
BUY
$80.00
Nike
Vans
Old Skool Classic Sneakers
BUY
$60.00
ASOS
Adidas
Court Rallye Slip
BUY
$54.95
Zappos
More from Vans
Vans
Old Skool Classic Sneakers
BUY
$60.00
ASOS
Vans
Anaheim Sid Dx Sneakers
BUY
$149.95
The Iconic
Vans
Old Skool Shoe
BUY
$29.98
$64.95
Backcountry
Vans
Ultrarange Exo Shoe
BUY
$47.48
$94.95
Backcountry
More from Sneakers
HOKA One
Bondi Sr
BUY
$160.00
HOKA One
Nike
Air Force 1 '07
BUY
$80.00
Nike
Vans
Old Skool Classic Sneakers
BUY
$60.00
ASOS
Adidas
Court Rallye Slip
BUY
$54.95
Zappos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted