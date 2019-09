Jacquemus

Olbia Totem Heel Sandal

£527.70

Description Heeled sandal from Jacquemus. Calf leather upper with subtle colorblocking. Cuff-joined straps at vamp. Square open toe. Sling back. Lightly padded footbed. Mismatched totem heel inspired by extravagant Italian jewelry. Leather lining and sole. • Calf Leather upper • Leather sole • 3.25" heel • Made in Portugal • Women's sizes listed