Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer – 1.7oz

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Facial Moisturizer penetrates deep into skin's surface layers. Our proprietary blend of Vitamin B3 + Retinol complex hydrates skin for 24 hours for a bounty of benefits. You'll see visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores. Retinol 24 delivers all of these benefits with virtually no irritation. This fragrance and dye free moisturizer absorbs quickly and goes deep into your skin's surface layers so you wake up every morning to younger-looking, radiant skin. Use Olay daily for 28 days and see true skin transformation.