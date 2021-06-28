Olaplex

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother

A repairing leave-in styling cream, for all hair types. Look, we try to avoid hyperbole around here, but the Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother is a product worth yelling about. This restorative, reparative styling cream offers strength, softness and smoothness to all hair types. Made with the same bond-restoring ingredient as the rest of the beloved Olaplex range, it's designed to improve the condition of your hair over time, as it aids with styling in the short term. A must for frizzy, disagreeable hair, but really rather lovely on all hair types. It's vegan, it's cruelty free, it's safe to use on coloured hair. Just work a little into either damp or dry hair, either on its own or in tandem with the Olaplex No.7 oil. A winner. Reparative styling cream for all hair types Smooths, strengthens, hydrates and protects hair Heat protectant Highly concentrated Contains re-bonding Olaplex active ingredient Colour safe Paraben free Vegan and cruelty free 100ml What are the key ingredients in the Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother? Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, Olaplex's proprietary bond-restoring ingredient Vitamin E, tp condition and moisturise the hair Coconut Oil, to lock hydration into the hair