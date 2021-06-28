Olaplex

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

$50.00

A protective conditioner for damaged hair, featuring bond rebuilding technology. When your hair needs to take some annual leave for a bit of R&R, try the Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. This potent, lightweight and restorative conditioner is a dream on damaged hair of all types and textures - whether you've gone too hard on the bleach, or hit the hair straighteners with a bit much vim and vigour, it'll suss you out. With the same Olaplex Bond Building chemistry, the Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is highly concentrated. It improves hair hydration, while it offers nourishing ingredients that also help to repair damage to the internal bonds of your hair that cause signs of damage. Your hair is left feeling softer, with a shinier, healthier-looking finish. Designed to improve the hair's overall manageability. What are the features & benefits of Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner? Repairing conditioner for all hair types Ideal for environmentally damaged, heat damaged or colour-treated hair Hydrating and nourishing formula Concentrated formulation Includes Olaplex bond building chemistry to improve internal strength Not tested on animals Improves shine and manageability Does not strip hair of moisture Does not weigh hair down Sulfate free Paraben free Vegan Colour safe