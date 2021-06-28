Olaplex

A professional, weekly hair treatment that repairs broken hair bonds. Restore your hair to its glory days with Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 At Home Treatment, a key step this cult-favourite bond-rebuilding treatment. This hair treatment works both with and without the first two steps of the Olaplex process to restore the bonds broken by heavy heat-styling, colour-processing, and bleaching. Stronger, happier healthy hair is in the post, thanks to Olaplex 3. Olaplex rebuilds hair from its core, locating broken protein bonds and repairing them using the same ingredients found in the salon treatment. It’s truly revolutionary hair rehab, available in the comfort of your home. Your hair will write you a thank-you note. What are the features and benefits of the Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Home Treatment? Strengthens hair Repairs damage from environmental stressors, colouring, and heat-styling Works to restore broken bonds within the hair shaft Ideal for maintaining healthy, strong hair Helps smooth and defrizz over-processed or otherwise damaged hair Uses salon-quality ingredients to provide professional results at home Use 1-3 times a week Cruelty free 100ml Key ingredients: Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Home Treatment contains the same active ingredients as the salon treatment Olaplex No.2 Bond Perfector product, but at a lower concentration. The No.3 product is formulated for weekly maintenance rather than all-at-once intensive treatment.