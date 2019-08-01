Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Olaplex
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A concentrated treatment that strengthens the hair from within, reducing breakage and improving its look and feel.
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Most Popular Products At Sephora
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
Aveda
Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil
$27.00
from
Aveda
BUY
Curly Hair Solutions
Curly Hair Solutions™ Curl Keeper
$10.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Kinky-Curly
Sea, Sand & Sun Replenishing Masque
$12.00
from
Kinky Curly
BUY
promoted
SheaMoisture®
Peace Rose Hair Mask
$2.49
from
Target
BUY
More from Olaplex
Olaplex
No 3 Hair Perfector
£24.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Olaplex
No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
£24.46
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Olaplex
No.6 Bond Smoother
£24.37
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Olaplex
No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
$14.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
R+Co
Balloon Dry Volume Spray
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Black Vanilla Moisture And Shine Pure Hair Oil
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
Living Proof
Full Thickening Mousse
$28.00
from
Living Proof
BUY
IGK
Igk Down & Out Dirty Spray
$29.00
$10.00
from
IGK
BUY
More from Beauty
Halloween
The Eternally-Cool '70s Hairstyles We Still Can't Get E...
It’s been almost four decades since the defining ’70s hotspot Studio 54 closed its doors with a final blowout party in February 1980. The fête marked
by
Us
Makeup
An On-Trend Purple Lipstick For Every Budget
Purple lipstick is intimidating — we get it — but there's a reason why it's suddenly trending. Oft-considered difficult to wear, the bold color has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Where New York Girls Go To Get Their Skin In Shape
Finding a good facialist is kind of like finding a good partner: Most of us have to shop around a little before we settle on "the one." And, much like bad
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted